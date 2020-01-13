PCB Chairman to discuss Pakistan tour with BCB in Dubai

The Bangladesh Cricket Board may have refused the option to play Tests in Pakistan but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet given up hope of convincing The Tigers to tour the country just yet.

“The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mr Ehsan Mani, will meet Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Mr Nazmul Hassan, in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, following which the PCB will provide further updates on Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan,” read a PCB press release.

“The Dubai meeting is a continuation of the discussion process, which the PCB has followed to reach a consensus with the BCB on its national men’s cricket team’s tour itinerary.”

PCB CEO Wasim Khan had previously maintained that the Tests will not be played on neutral venue.

We have had a round of correspondence with them [the BCB] and they are happy to play three T20s in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play two Tests,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan had previously stated. “They are talking about three T20s, but for us playing Test cricket in another country isn’t an option now.”