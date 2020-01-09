Blasters make winning start in National Triangular T20 Women’s Championship

PCB Blasters registered a 25-run win in the opening game of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship over PCB Dynamites at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Blasters, electing to bat first, got off to a solid start thanks to a 70-run opening partnership between Javeria Khan (42 off 32) and Ayesha Naseem (22 off 20).

The side began to lose wickets from that moment on though but Aliya Riaz struck a 28-ball 27 as the side finished at 144-5.

The Dynamites disappointed in the run chase as they lost their batters at regular intervals with Nahida Khan scoring 35 off 41 deliveries while Iram Javed contributing a 28-ball 35.

However, their knocks weren’t enough to secure them victory as the side finished on only 119-6.

Aliya returning with match-winning figures of 2-24 in four overs for the Blasters.