PCB announce Pakistan Shaheens squad for fixture against MCC

Saud Shakeel will be leading the Pakistan Shaheens against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in their one-off one-day match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the squad in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, the batsman has been rewarded for leading the country to victory in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019.

“24-year-old Saud is one of the 11 players who have been retained from the side that defeated Bangladesh by 77 runs in the tournament final in Dhaka in November 2019,” PCB stated. “The other 10 are Akif Javed, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Umar Khan and Zeeshan Malik.”

Meanwhile, Northern coach Mohammad Waseem also announced the 12-man squad for their 20-over fixture against the MCC.

Rohail Nazir, the skipper of Pakistan’s U19 side, will be leading the side.

The Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are also scheduled to play matches 20-over matches against MCC teams, which will be practice games for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL). The remaining four franchises will be in Karachi for warmup fixtures matches.