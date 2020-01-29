Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB announce Pakistan Shaheens squad for fixture against MCC

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB announce Pakistan Shaheens squad for fixture against MCC

Photo Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council

Saud Shakeel will be leading the Pakistan Shaheens against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in their one-off one-day match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the squad in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, the batsman has been rewarded for leading the country to victory in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019.

“24-year-old Saud is one of the 11 players who have been retained from the side that defeated Bangladesh by 77 runs in the tournament final in Dhaka in November 2019,” PCB stated. “The other 10 are Akif Javed, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Umar Khan and Zeeshan Malik.”

Meanwhile, Northern coach Mohammad Waseem also announced the 12-man squad for their 20-over fixture against the MCC.

Rohail Nazir, the skipper of Pakistan’s U19 side, will be leading the side.

The Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are also scheduled to play matches 20-over matches against MCC teams, which will be practice games for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL). The remaining four franchises will be in Karachi for warmup fixtures matches.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Marylebone Cricket Club Pakistan Shaheens
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Shaheens, Marylebone Cricket Club, Northern, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League, PSL 5, PSL 2020, Pakistan Super League 5, Pakistan Super League 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.