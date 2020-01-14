Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
Pattinson stars, De Villiers debuts in Brisbane Heat win

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pattinson stars, De Villiers debuts in Brisbane Heat win

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Australian Pacer James Pattinson claimed five wickets while South African legend AB de Villiers showed he’s still got it in Brisbane Heat’s seven-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers.

Pattinson ran through the visitors’ top-order and dismissed the top five batsmen as Adelaide were skittled over for only 110.

Josh Lalor (2-12) and Ben Cutting (2-24) then dismissed a couple of batsmen each, with only Afghanistan starturn Rashid Khan reaching the 15-run mark for the entire side with his 28 off 27 deliveries.

The Brisbane batsmen also seemed like they would struggle when skipper Chris Lynn was dismissed for a golden duck by South African pacer Michael Neser before Rashid Khan got rid of Max Bryant.

The solid pairing of Matt Renshaw and AB de Villiers put on 77 together to relieve the anxious fans and ensure the side cantered to victory. Renshaw then completed his half-century with a four off with the scores level to finish the game on an unbeaten 52 off 45 deliveries.

De Villiers looked solid during his 40 off 32 deliveries and his wicket came as a surprise since he looked in total control till he found the Neser at long-on off leg-spinner Liam O’Connor.

Adelaide Strikers BBL Cricket
 
