Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif among AB de Villiers’ five toughest bowlers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif among AB de Villiers’ five toughest bowlers

Photo: AFP

South African legend AB de Villiers has named former Pakistan pacer Muhammad Asif among the top five most difficult bowlers he has ever faced.

The right-hander is one of the finest batsmen of all time but admitted he found it difficult against bowlers who move the ball off the pitch while speaking to cricket.com.au.  

“Some seam bowlers, Mohammad Asif from Pakistan, he’s very similar to Hazlewood once again, and Hazlewood also makes in the list and Pat Cummins as well,” said De Villiers.

The Pakistan pacer, alongside the two Australian stars, all have the ability to make the ball move both ways off the surface, while also making it bounce more from time to time, which made it difficult for De Villiers to deploy his famous cross-batted shots with ease.

Warne was the only spinner that the South African included, but added that it was mainly because of his reputation and intimidation factor than his ability.

“Obviously, Warnie [Warne], purely intimidation factor, I think he was a good bowler, but he wasn’t unplayable,” said De Villiers. “I always felt comfortable and saw the ball nicely, felt good on the bat, but between him and Gilly [Adam Gilchrist] behind the stumps, it was really intimidating for a 22-year-old to find his feet.”

The fifth bowler De Villiers included was English pacer Stuart Broad.

