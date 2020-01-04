Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara summits Mont Blanc

Mountain climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara made national history when he became the first Pakistani mountaineer to summit Mont Blanc.

He achieved the milestone when he successfully climbed the 4,808m peak with French and Nepali mountaineers.

Sadpara has previously climbed eight peaks, of which three were in Pakistan while the rest were located in Nepal.

He previously reached the peak of Mount Makalu.Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Graian Alps in Europe. It was first summitted by Jacques Balmat and Michel Paccard back in 1786.

It is a popular destination for winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding.