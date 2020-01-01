Pakistani athletes who made the country proud in 2019

2019 was a poor year for Pakistan in cricket, by far the country’s most popular sport, but there were several individual performances that stood out in what was otherwise a dreary year in terms of sporting achievements in the country.

Babar Azam

Photo: AFP

The 25-year-old cricketer from Lahore had a stellar year, scoring 2,082 runs from 36 fixtures with six centuries at an average of 57.83. The right-handed batsman was the highest run-getter at the Cricket World Cup with 474 runs from eight games at an impressive average of 67.71 and is placed in the top 10 across all three rankings. His average rating across the three formats stands at 3.33, the best of any player in the world.

Arslan Siddique

Photo Courtesy: ArslanAsh95/Twitter

The E-sports player won Tekken 7 at the Evolution Championship Series: Japan in January and also won the Evolution Championship Series in August. He was named the E-sports player of the year by ESPN.

Mahoor Shahzad

Photo Courtesy: OfficialMahoor/Twitter

The Karachi-born badminton player won bronze medal at the Bulgarian International Championships before claiming gold at the Pakistan International Series. The young star is now eyeing a gold medal at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Inam Butt

Photo Courtesy: InamTheWrestler/Twitter

The Gujranwala born wrestler had a remarkable 2018 and took his form in to 2019 where he won the gold medals in the 90kg freestyle category at the Beach World Games in Qatar and the South Asian Games in Nepal.

Muhammad Waseem

Photo: AFP

The boxer has been at the top of his game ever since he won against Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor and Mexico’s Ganigan Lopez. He is now ranked fifth in the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) flyweight division and occupies the ninth place of the same category in the World Boxing Council (WBC) rankings.

Hajra Khan

Photo Courtesy: hajrakn/Twitter

Hajra set three Guinness World Records in the calendar year after being one of the several female Pakistani footballers to take part in a football game that was played for a record 69 hours. She also took part in the one-a-side match which boasted the most number of nations participating. The 26-year-old also she scored a goal in the lowest altitude football match ever played in Jordan.

Arshad Nadeem

Photo Courtesy: SportsBoardPak/Twitter

The javelin-thrower set a new South Asian Games record when he covered a distance of 86.48 metres in last year’s edition. His achievement has earned him a spot in Pakistan’s 2020 Olympic delegation.