Pakistan win opening U19 World Cup game in comfortable fashion

Pakistan U19 claimed an emphatic seven-wicket win over Scotland U19 in their opening U19 World Cup clash in the South African city of Potchefstroom as Muhammad Waseem claims a five-wicket haul.

Scotland were dismissed for just 75 in 23.5 overs as the Pakistan bowlers ran through the opposition’s batting line-up.

Pacer Tahir Hussain got the Boys in Green off to the perfect start after dismissing both openers in the very first over of the game, including skipper Angus Guy for a second-ball duck.

Tahir then dismissed Tomas Mackintosh to claim his third wicket but 18-year-old Muhammad Waseem stole the limelight from there on in with a devastating spell.

Waseem claimed 5-12 in 7.5 overs to run through the remaining batsmen with some help from Abbas Afridi, who picked up two wickets and gave away 32 runs.

Pakistan got off to a similarly poor start and had lost both their openers with just four runs on the board but skipper Rohail Nazir showed just why he is so highly rated as he scored a brisk 27 off 23 balls before being dismissed bowled.

Irfan Khan continued to hold the side together and top-scored with 38 off 37 delieveries to finish off the game as the side cruised to victory with seven wickets and 38.2 overs to spare.