Saturday, January 25, 2020
Samaa TV
Rain washes out Pakistan-Bangladesh U19 Cricket World Cup match

Posted: Jan 25, 2020
Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Rain washes out Pakistan-Bangladesh U19 Cricket World Cup match

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The U19 Cricket World Cup fixture between former champions Pakistan and Bangladesh at Potchefstroom was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan bowlers impressed with the ball and had the opposition reeling at 106-9 when showers interrupted the game for the second time.

This left the officials no option but to abandon the rest of the fixture.

On the other hand, the game between Afghanistan and Canada was also abandoned without a ball bowled.

Meanwhile, India picked up a 44-run win over New Zealand under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method

Bangladesh Pakistan U19 Cricket World Cup
 
