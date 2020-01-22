Pakistan reach U19 Cricket World Cup quarter-finals

Pakistan qualified for the Super League quarter-finals stage of the U19 Cricket World Cup as they beat Zimbabwe by 38 runs at Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

Rohail Nazir’s side was asked to bat first. They lost Haider Ali early but Muhammad Shahzad and Fahad Munir got the side going with their 46-run partnership for the second wicket.

Pakistan lost two wickets in succession and the side found themselves at 74-3. Qasim Akram Munir then anchored the side with their 66-run stand for the fourth wicket. Munir fell after scoring a 53 off 79 whereas Akram headed back to the pavilion after making a 50-ball 54.

Mohammad Haris began to take the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers while the rest of the lower order faltered on the occasion. He was the third half centurion for the side and top-scored with 81 off 48 balls before the side finished at 294-9.

Zimbabwe started their run chase on a positive note as the opening pair of Wesley Madhevere and Emannuel Bawa put on a 65-run partnership. Pakistan got the breakthrough by dismissing the latter in the 12th over.

Madhvere, who made a half-century, was dismissed after scoring a 55-ball 53. Skipper Dion Myers and Milton Shumba amassed 83 runs together for the third-wicket before the captain was dismissed.

Shumba headed to the pavilion after top-scoring with 58 off 82 balls. The side then lost their remaining six batsmen in a space of 48 runs before being bowled out for 256 in the 46.3 overs.