Sunday, January 12, 2020  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1441
Pakistan players hail former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Pakistan players hail former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed

Photo: AFP

Sarfaraz Ahmed may not be captain of the T20I and Test side but some of the current players who enjoyed their best players under the skipper took to social media to praise the wicketkeeper-batsman.

A fan account had put up a screenshot of Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali’s Instagram story on Twitter praising the former skipper which was retweeted by left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan also joined in the conversation, calling Sarfaraz ‘Saifi bhai the great’, with Sarfaraz also seeing the lighter side of things as the two discussed the Quetta Gladiator skipper’s idiosyncrasies.

