Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
Pakistan ‘one of safest places in the world’: Chris Gayle

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Photo: AFP

West Indies cricketing star Chris Gayle has said that Pakistan is one of the safest countries in the world.

“Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world,” he said while answering a question regarding Pakistan being a safe country for cricket. “They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands.”

Pakistan are to host Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Tests this month. The latter are insisting on playing the Test series at a neutral venue.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are adamant on hosting the five-day games on home soil.

