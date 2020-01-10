Pakistan ‘one of safest places in the world’: Chris Gayle

West Indies cricketing star Chris Gayle has said that Pakistan is one of the safest countries in the world.

“Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world,” he said while answering a question regarding Pakistan being a safe country for cricket. “They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands.”

Chris Gayle "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/CNZaBNCSuu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 9, 2020

Pakistan are to host Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Tests this month. The latter are insisting on playing the Test series at a neutral venue.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are adamant on hosting the five-day games on home soil.