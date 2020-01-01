Pakistan drop Naseem Shah from U19 World Cup squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that young fast-bowler Naseem Shah will not be a part of its U19 World Cup squad.

“The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is a stepping stone for future stars and a platform for budding youngsters to graduate to international cricket,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said as quoted in a press release by the cricket board. “As such, the PCB has taken a pragmatic approach and decided to withdraw him from next year’s competition to provide this opportunity to another promising cricketer so that he can show his mettle and potential at a global stage. This should not deter Pakistan’s chances at next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup as the selectors have picked a side that is experienced and bubbling with confidence to perform strongly.”

He added that Naseem will remain in Pakistan and continue to work on his skills under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Waqar Younis. “Furthermore, he will remain available for the home series against Bangladesh.”

Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been called into the side as Naseem’s replacement.

Two-time champions Pakistan will begin their campaign when they take on Scotland in the group stage fixture on January 19.