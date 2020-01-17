Pakistan begin preparations for Bangladesh T20 series

Pakistan cricket team kicked off its preparations on Friday for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Thirteen out of 15 players attended the first session of the training camp being held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Shoaib Malik and Haris Rauf will attend the camp after two days. Malik is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League, while Rauf has commitments with the Big Bash League.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis gave tips to players during Fridays’ session.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international in Pakistan between January and April.

The training camp will continue over the next four days.