Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan announce squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan announce squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The side was announced by Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz in a press conference. She said that “it is a combination of senior and junior players.”

Bismah Maroof will be leading the Girls in Green in the Land Down Under.

“I am pleased that we have come forward with the best possible line-up which has the potential to have an impressive run at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” Bismah was quoted as saying in a press release. “We have tried to strike the right balance of youth and senior players. While selecting the squad we considered the recent performances in the international and domestic events. It was a tough decision to leave out Sana Mir. I wanted to have her in the squad over which I, along with the selection committee, had deep deliberations. We had to decide between her and the emerging players who had been impressive on all the stages. I respect and support the decision of the major group and hope she will continue to serve Pakistan women’s cricket in future with the same passion and energy.”

“The selectors have recalled Muneeba Ali and Aimen Anwar while they have named uncapped Ayesha Naseem in the squad,” the cricket board stated in a press release. “The trio have replaced Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar and Rameen Shamim in the T20I squad, which lost 3-0 to England in Kuala Lumpur last month.”

She added that the squad will depart for Australia on January 31 and will play three practice matches against West Indies.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign on February 26 against the West Indies. They will take on England on February 28 before facing South Africa and Thailand on March 1 and 3 respectively.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Syed Aroob Shah.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan Women, Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup, Australia, Bismah Maroof, Women's T20 World Cup 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
PCB Chairman to discuss Pakistan tour with BCB in Dubai
PCB Chairman to discuss Pakistan tour with BCB in Dubai
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for Tests, T20Is, ODIs
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for Tests, T20Is, ODIs
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.