Pakistan announce squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The side was announced by Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz in a press conference. She said that “it is a combination of senior and junior players.”

Bismah Maroof will be leading the Girls in Green in the Land Down Under.

“I am pleased that we have come forward with the best possible line-up which has the potential to have an impressive run at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” Bismah was quoted as saying in a press release. “We have tried to strike the right balance of youth and senior players. While selecting the squad we considered the recent performances in the international and domestic events. It was a tough decision to leave out Sana Mir. I wanted to have her in the squad over which I, along with the selection committee, had deep deliberations. We had to decide between her and the emerging players who had been impressive on all the stages. I respect and support the decision of the major group and hope she will continue to serve Pakistan women’s cricket in future with the same passion and energy.”

“The selectors have recalled Muneeba Ali and Aimen Anwar while they have named uncapped Ayesha Naseem in the squad,” the cricket board stated in a press release. “The trio have replaced Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar and Rameen Shamim in the T20I squad, which lost 3-0 to England in Kuala Lumpur last month.”

She added that the squad will depart for Australia on January 31 and will play three practice matches against West Indies.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign on February 26 against the West Indies. They will take on England on February 28 before facing South Africa and Thailand on March 1 and 3 respectively.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Syed Aroob Shah.