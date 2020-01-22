Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Lahore police have issued a traffic plan for the Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 series that will come into effect from today (Wednesday) till January 27.

During a press conference held by Lahore’s CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and other security officers, the police said 10,000 police personnel will be on duty during the matches.

The routes that the Bangladesh team will use to get from the airport to the hotel and hotel to Gaddafi Stadium have been sealed. Snipers will be deployed in the buildings surrounding the stadium. The police will also monitor the stadium and its surroundings via CCTV cameras.

Mounted police will also be stationed outside the stadium.

While the Bangladeshi team is travelling to and from the stadium, all traffic on the road will be halted. During the matches, roads from Ichhra to Kalma Chowk and Hali Road and Liberty to Hussain Chowk will be closed.

Traffic from Kasur to Chobarji will be diverted onto Lahore Bridge via PECO Road and Walton Road.

The matches will be played on January 24, 25 and 27.

RELATED STORIES
 

