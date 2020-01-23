Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Pacers bowling 140kph can’t be ignored: Haris Rauf

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan fast-bowler Haris Rauf says he strives to maintain his pace whenever he is training.

“When I was selected for the Lahore Qalandars in 2019, I realized that I can bowl quick,” he said while speaking with the media on Wednesday.

“When a bowler bowls 140 (kph), nobody can ignore them. My aim was to continue bowling at that pace even when I played in the Pakistan Super League. So I try to keep bowling at that speed.”

He added that playing franchise cricket and representing your country is a different task altogether. “Performing in front of your home crowd gives you a boost.”

Rauf represented the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League in seven matches and bagged 16 wickets at an average of 11.56. He became the first bowler for his side to take a hat-trick in the Australian 20-over competition.

His impressive performances caught the eye of the selectors and was picked for the national side, which plays Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series starting from January 24 in Lahore.

