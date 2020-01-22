Ozil congratulates Pakistani Arsenal fans on their wedding

German footballer Mesut Ozil congratulated two Pakistan Arsenal fans on their marriage.

Photos and video of the couple holding the Arsenal flag made rounds on social media.

This caught the attention of the veteran midfielder, who took to his Twitter to felicitate the happy couple.

Congratulations to this @Arsenal Pakistan couple Inam ul Haq and Arooj Talat Khan! 🇵🇰 Btw nice celebration in the end ❤〽 😉 All the best for you two! #wedding #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/va3jAtDgSX — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 20, 2020

The midfielder signed for the Gunners back in 2013 and has made over 150 appearances for the 13-time league champions.