Sports

Ozil congratulates Pakistani Arsenal fans on their wedding

Posted: Jan 22, 2020
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
German footballer Mesut Ozil congratulated two Pakistan Arsenal fans on their marriage.

Photos and video of the couple holding the Arsenal flag made rounds on social media.

This caught the attention of the veteran midfielder, who took to his Twitter to felicitate the happy couple.

The midfielder signed for the Gunners back in 2013 and has made over 150 appearances for the 13-time league champions.

