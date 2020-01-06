Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
Openers guide Brisbane Heat to victory over Sydney Thunder

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Tom Banton showed just why he is so highly rated as he smashed 56 off just 19 deliveries to take Brisbane Heat to a comfortable victory over Sydney Thunder in a start-stop game in Sydney.

Banton’s knock, which was the second fastest half-century in Big Bash League history, managed to overshadow skipper Chris Lynn’s 31 off 13 as the two smashed 90 in five overs to take their side to a massive 119-4 in their eight allotted overs.

Rain further reduced the chase to just five overs, with the hosts being set a steep 77-run target at more than 15 runs an over.

Thunder did well to make a fist of it but were never really in the chase after Zahir Khan dismissed Usman Khawaja and gave away just seven runs in the second over. Rain interrupted play shortly after that over and the hosts required 55 runs off 17 balls at more than three runs every ball needed to win the game.

Jack Prestwidge then took two wickets in the fourth and penultimate over to end the game as a contest.

Cricket
 
Tell us what you think:


 
