Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan cricket team generally had a poor 2019 across all formats and it comes as no surprise that T20I skipper Babar Azam is the only player to be included in the ICC ODI Team of the Year but the right-hander missed out on the ICC Test Team of the Year.

Babar can be slightly disappointed at his omission from the Test Team of the Year after scoring 616 runs in six Tests in 2019 at a healthy average of 68.44 with four of those Tests coming in tough conditions in South Africa and Australia against two of the finest bowling attacks around.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year largely for his incredible match-winning performances in the World Cup final and the Edinburgh Test.

Australia’s Pat Cummins was named the Test Player of the Year while India’s Rohit Sharma won the ODI award for the Player of the Year.

“It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year,” Stokes was quoted in an ICC press release. “The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement.

Both sides are led by India’s talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who also won the Spirit of Cricket Award for stopping the boos directed at Steven Smith in his side’s World Cup clash at The Oval.

Australia dominate the Test side with five players in the team while India have the most representatives in the ODI side with four representatives.

Kohli, Stokes and Australia’s fast-bowler Mitchell Starc are the only three players to be in both the Team of the Year for both formats.  

ICC Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon

ICC ODI Team of the Year (in batting order):  Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

