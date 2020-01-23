Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

New Zealand to host Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
New Zealand to host Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021

Photo: AFP

Next year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup final will be played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, it was announced Thursday, underscoring the growth of the game over the past two decades.

For the 2021 edition it will be played at an upgraded Hagley Oval, one of New Zealand’s principal Test venues, which has recently received approval to erect lights to host night fixtures.

When Christchurch previously hosted the women’s final in 2000 it was played on a rural ground 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the city.

The tournament opener will be at Auckland’s Eden Park, which hosted the 1987 and 2011 Rugby World Cup finals, with other matches to be played at cricket Test venues in Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said the allocation of games to prominent Test grounds was a milestone for women’s cricket.

“Last time New Zealand hosted the World Cup in 2000 it was all out at Lincoln University, which is a great venue but the opportunity to… play at some of the best cricket grounds, not only in New Zealand but in the world, is a really special opportunity,” she said.

India veteran Mithali Raj, who who recently announced her retirement from the T20 format to focus on ODI matches, said women’s cricket “is slowly getting access to centre stage so it’s important that we continue to grow this interest around the world.”

Emily Drumm, who captained the New Zealand side which won the World Cup in 2002, said the women’s game was amateur then but the situation was changing anow “it’s our time … to future-proof the game.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
new zealand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
New Zealand, Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, Cricket, Australia, England, Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin, Christchurch
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Rabada suspended for one Test over wicket celebration
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
Pak-Bangladesh T20 series: What routes to take in Lahore
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
PCB reduces ticket prices for Bangladesh T20Is
Misbah names much-changed squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Misbah names much-changed squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets
Cricket fans can now purchase PSL 5 tickets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.