New Zealand reach U19 Cricket World Cup semis

Posted: Jan 30, 2020
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: cricketworldcup/Twitter

New Zealand progressed to the semi-finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup as they beat West Indies by a close margin of two wickets in the second quarter-final in Benoni on Wednesday.

Kirk McKenzie, who was struggling with cramps, was the only player who provided some resistance with the bat. He made 99 off 104 deliveries before the side was bowled out for a low total of 238 in the 48th over.

Kristian Clarke returned with figures off 4-25 in 7.5 overs.

New Zealand suffered an early blow in the start of the run chase but Rhys Mariu and Fergus Lellman anchored the side with their 48-run partnership.

The Black Caps then began to lose wickets at regular intervals and were on the verge of losing the game.

Joey Field (38 off 58) and Kristian Clarke (46 off 42) put on an 86-run partnership for the ninth wicket as the side completed the job in the 50th over.

