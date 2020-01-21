My family didn’t want me to tour Pakistan: Mushfiqur Rahim

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has said that he is skipping Pakistan tour because of his family, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“I had already said I wouldn’t go to Pakistan,” he was quoted in an article. “I had decided it long ago and informed the board. I have submitted a letter too. My family is worried and they don’t want me to go.”

The 32-year-old said that he withdrew his name from this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the same reason. “There’s no bigger sin for me than not playing for Bangladesh but I had denied an offer to play in the PSL after knowing that the tournament will be entirely held in Pakistan. My family didn’t agree with it.”

However, the batsman said that he will be open to tour Pakistan in the future. “I agree that things have improved in Pakistan, but I will gain confidence when I see teams going there for the next two years.”

The multi-format tour kicks off with a three-match T20I series in Lahore. The opening game takes place on January 24 while the second fixture takes place the very next day on Saturday before the third T20I on January 27.

The first Test will then take place on February 7 in Rawalpindi before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tour will then resume in Karachi after the 20-over tournament, with a one-off ODI taking place on April 3 before the second Test starts two days later on April 5.