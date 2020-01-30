Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Moin Khan criticises PCB for removing Sarfaraz as captain

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Moin Khan criticises PCB for removing Sarfaraz as captain

File Photo: AFP

Former wicketkeeper Moin Khan believes the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was wrong to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain.

“It’s disappointing to see how they went with it,” he said while speaking at a function. “I would call him one of Pakistan’s legendary captains. There are what you call pre-planned strategies. There are different rules for players you don’t like.”

He questioned why the board did not pick veterans Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik in the side for the Australia tour. “These two senior players who have been brought back to the side were dropped right when they were needed most and [the PCB] went with young players instead.”

Khan is coaching defending champions Quetta Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz, in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The side begin their campaign when they take on two-time champions Islamabad United in the opening game on February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
moin khan sarfraz ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Moin Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Pakistan vs Australia, Moin Khan supports Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan Super League 5, PSL 5, Pakistan Super League 2020, Pakistan Super League, Quetta Gladiators,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in T20 series opener
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem 'Tayyar Hain'
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.