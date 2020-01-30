Moin Khan criticises PCB for removing Sarfaraz as captain

Former wicketkeeper Moin Khan believes the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was wrong to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain.

“It’s disappointing to see how they went with it,” he said while speaking at a function. “I would call him one of Pakistan’s legendary captains. There are what you call pre-planned strategies. There are different rules for players you don’t like.”

He questioned why the board did not pick veterans Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik in the side for the Australia tour. “These two senior players who have been brought back to the side were dropped right when they were needed most and [the PCB] went with young players instead.”

Khan is coaching defending champions Quetta Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz, in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The side begin their campaign when they take on two-time champions Islamabad United in the opening game on February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.