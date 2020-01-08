Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Cricket

Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League

Posted: Jan 8, 2020
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Melbourne Stars registered a simple six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash League match in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The victory takes the Stars on top of the points table.

Thunder, being sent to bat first, had a decent start with the bat. Usman Khawaja (33 off 27) and Alex Hales (26 off 28) put on a opening partnership of 56 runs. The side came back with wickets and left them at 61-2.

The Sydney side were then carried forward by a n 83-run partnership between skipper Callum Ferguson (35 off 27) and Matthew Gilkes (41 off 35).

Haris Rauf made history for his side as he became the first Melbourne Stars bowler to take a hat-trick in the BBL. Thunder finished their innings at 145-5.

Stars had a minor hiccups in the run chase, having been reduced to 60-3 at one stage. However, opener Marcus Stoinis (50 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (59* off 37) settled the ship with their 43-run partnership.

The unbeaten 45-run partnership between Maxwell and Peter Handscomb took the side to victory in the 18th over.

Earlier, Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers by two wickets in a low-scoring contest despite a hat-trick by Rashid Khan.

HOME  
 
 
