Maxwell powers Stars to victory over Renegades in Melbourne derby

Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars picked up a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture in Melbourne on Friday.

The Renegades, being sent to bat first, were off to a solid start with openers Shaun Marsh (63 off 43) and Marcus Harris (42 off 32) scoring 83 runs together.

Just when the defending champions were looking on course to post a big total, the side faltered and began to lose wickets. The finished at 168-7.

The Stars had a dreadful start the run chase. They were rocking at 54-3 but skipper Glenn Maxwell turned things around with his blistering knock of 83 from 45 balls after hitting a boundary and seven sixes.

He also put on an unbeaten 115-run partnership with Nick Larkin. They chased down 169 in the 19th over.

The victory means Melbourne Stars remain at top of the points table while their derby rivals are yet to register a win.