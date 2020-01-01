Major sporting events of 2020

Several major events are planned for 2020 and sports fans have a lot to look forward to next year.

The world will be treated to events such as the Summer Olympics, Euro 2020 along with the men’s and women’s T20 Cricket World Cups. Samaa Sports lists down the important sporting events of 2020.

— ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (January 17)

The 16-nation tournament will be played in South Africa. Four-time champions India head into the competition as the defending champions.

— Australian Open (January 20)

The first grand slam of the calendar year kicks off in Melbourne with Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan defending their respective men’s and women’s titles.

— ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (February 21)

Defending champions Australia host the 10-team competition at home. The hosts, led by veteran Meg Lanning, face stiff competition from the likes of England and West Indies.

— French Open (May 25)

Twelve-time men’s singles winner Rafael Nadal along with reigning women’s champion Ashleigh Barty will head to Paris to defend their grand slam titles.

— UEFA Champions League final (May 30)

The illustrious European club football competition will end at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in the Turkish city of Istanbul — the city where current defending champions Liverpool completed their memorable Champions League final comeback in 2005.

— Euro 2020 (June 12)

A staggering 12 countries get to host the 24-team competition. The tournament kicks off with a group stage fixture between co-hosts Italy and Turkey as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal look to defend their crown.

— Copa America (June 12)

Copa America also begins on the same day as Euro 2020 in Argentina and Colombia as Brazil look to defend their title at the home of their arch-rivals.

— Tour de France (June 27)

The most coveted cycling tournament in the world heads into its 107th edition. The event comprises of 21 stages and Colombia’s Egan Bernal will defend his yellow jacket.

— Wimbledon (June 29)

The traditional all-whites of tennis will be out in the English summer as the biggest names of the sport head to London. Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will be defending the men’s and women’s singles title in Wimbledon’s 144th edition.

— Summer Olympics (July 24)

The biggest event of the year will be held in Japan’s capital Tokyo. Russia’s fate remains to be seen after they challenged the four-year doping ban imposed on them by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that will see them miss out on the Olympics as well as the Euros in 2020.

— US Open (August 31)

The fourth and final grand slam of the year will be played in New York city. Rafael Nadal and Biance Andreescu head into the competition as the defending champions while legends such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams might be featuring on the US hard courts for the final time.

— ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (October 18)

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held in Australia with games being played in eight cities. Australia will be looking to become the first team to win the title on home soil while defending champions West Indies also eye history with their third title.