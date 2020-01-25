Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win

Pakistan claimed a convincing nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The Greenshirts have a 2-0 lead in the series with the third game to be played on Monday at the same venue.

PAKISTAN

Over 16.4: Pakistan 137-1 (win by nine wickets)

Hafeez, Babar score unbeaten half-centuries in Lahore

Mahmudullah to Hafeez, 1 run

Mahmudullah to Hafeez, no run

Mahmudullah to Babar, 1 run

Mahmudullah to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 16: Pakistan 134-1 (require 3 more runs to win)

The hosts are looking to end this in a hurry now. Only three more needed

Afif to Babar, FOUR

Afif to Babar, no run

Afif to Hafeez, 1 run

Afif to Hafeez, SIX

Afif to Babar, 1 run

Afif to Babar, FOUR

Over 15: Pakistan 118-1 (require 19 more runs to win)

Pakistan cruising towards victory with five overs remaining

Al-Amin to Babar, 1 run

Al-Amin to Babar, 2 runs

Al-Amin to Hafeez, 1 run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, FOUR

Al-Amin to Babar, 1 run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 14: Pakistan 108-1 (require 29 more runs to win)

Eventful over that. Babar pulls Mustafizur for six, then brings up his fifty before Hafeez is dropped by Liton Das as the two bring up the 100-run stand

Mustafizur to Babar, 2 runs

Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run

Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 wide

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, SIX

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 13: Pakistan 96-1 (require 41 more runs to win)

Pakistan are motoring along now thanks to Hafeez, who reaches his fifty

Shafiul to Babar, 2 runs

Shafiul to Hafeez, 1 run

Shafiul to Hafeez, FOUR

Shafiul to Hafeez, FOUR

Shafiul to Babar, 1 run

Shafiul to Babar, no run

Over 12: Pakistan 84-1 (require 53 more runs to win)

Hafeez edges the final ball to the boundary but a good over from The Fizz nonetheless

Mustafizur to Hafeez, FOUR

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Babar, no run

Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 11: Pakistan 78-1 (require 59 more runs to win)

The shackles are off for Hafeez as he gets consecutive boundaries. Required run-rate is almost run-a-ball now

Shafiul to Hafeez, 1 run

Shafiul to Hafeez, no run

Shafiul to Hafeez, no run

Shafiul to Hafeez, FOUR

Shafiul to Hafeez, FOUR

Shafiul to Babar, 1 run

Over 10: Pakistan 68-1 (require 69 more runs to win)

Pakistan in control of chase with wickets intact

Aminul to Hafeez, FOUR

Aminul to Babar, 1 run

Aminul to Babar, no run

Aminul to Hafeez, 1 run

Aminul to Babar Azam, 1 run

Aminul to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 9: Pakistan 60-1 (require 77 more runs to win)

Hafeez seems itching to get on with it but isn’t quite timing it properly yet

Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run

Mahedi to Babar, 1 run

Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run

Mahedi to Babar, 1 run

Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run

Mahedi to Hafeez, no run

Over 8: Pakistan 55-1 (require 82 more runs to win)

Aminul Islam with his leg-breaks now. The ball is keeping low for him but the batsmen negotiate him well to get eight off his first over

Aminul to Hafeez, 1 run

Aminul to Babar, 1 run

Aminul to Hafeez, 1 run

Aminul to Hafeez, FOUR

Aminul to Babar, 1 run

Aminul to Babar, no run

Over 7: Pakistan 47-1 (require 90 more runs to win)

Babar means business here. Mustafizur into the attack and he goes for 11

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run

Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR

Mustafizur to Babar, 2 runs

Mustafizur to Babar, 2 runs

Over 6: Pakistan 36-1 (require 101 more runs to win)

Poor powerplay for Pakistan. They manage just 36 runs and lose the wicket of Ahsan Ali

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Al-Amin to Babar, 1 run

Al-Amin to Babar, 1 wide

Al-Amin to Hafeez, 1 run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Over 5: Pakistan 33-1 (require 104 more runs to win)

Babar carries Pakistan forward with brisk start

Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run

Mahedi to Babar, 1 run

Mahedi to Babar, FOUR

Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run

Mahedi to Babar, 1 run

Mahedi to Babar, FOUR

Over 4: Pakistan 21-1 (require 116 more runs to win)

Al-Amin Hossain comes into the attack and bowls a good over that yields just four runs via a boundary

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, FOUR

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run

Over 3: Pakistan 17-1 (require 120 more runs to win)

Good over for Pakistan as 10 runs come off it

Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run

Mahedi to Hafeez, 2 runs

Mahedi to Babar, 1 run

Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run

Mahedi to Babar, 1 run

Mahedi to Babar, FOUR

Over 2: Pakistan 7-1 (require 130 more runs to win)

Successful over for Shafiul Islam. Pakistan haven’t started well either

Shafiul to Hafeez, no run

Shafiul to Hafeez, no run

Shafiul to Hafeez, 1 wide

Shafiul to Ahsan, CAUGHT

Ahsan Ali goes for a duck after playing seven deliveries

Shafiul to Ahsan, no run

Shafiul to Babar, 1 run

Shafiul to Babar, FOUR

Over 1: Pakistan 1-0 (require 136 more runs to win)

Just a single to kick things off with

Mahedi to Ahsan, no run

Mahedi to Ahsan, no run

Mahedi to Ahsan, no run

Mahedi to Ahsan, no run

Mahedi to Ahsan, no run

Mahedi to Babar, 1 run

BANGLADESH

Over 20: Bangladesh 136-6

Pakistan need 137 to claim T20 series

Haris to Aminul, FOUR

Haris to Soumya, 1 leg bye

Haris to Aminul, 1 leg bye

Haris to Aminul, no run

Haris to Aminul, FOUR

Haris to Mahmudullah, BOWLED

You miss, I hit philosophy used by Haris. Full and straight and he gets his man

Over 19: Bangladesh 126-5

Another great over by Shaheen. He finishes for 1-22

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, no run

Shaheen to Soumya, 1 run

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Shaheen to Soumya, 1 run

Shaheen to Soumya, 2 runs

Shaheen to Soumya, 1 wide

Over 18: Bangladesh 119-5

Decent over by Haris as eight runs come off it

Rauf to Soumya, 1 run

Rauf to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Rauf to Tamim, RUN OUT

Bangladesh’s all-time top-scorer is run out by Imad. Great knock by Tamim, who makes 65 off 53

Rauf to Tamim, no run

Rauf to Mahmudullah, 2 wides

Rauf to Mahmudullah, no run

Rauf to Mahmudullah, FOUR

Over 17: Bangladesh 111-4

A great over by Shaheen is spoiled by some poor over by Haris Rauf

Shaheen to Tamim, FOUR

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Over 16: Bangladesh 102-4

What a poor over by Shadab. He gives away 14 runs in it

Shadab to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Shadab to Tamim, 1 run

Shadab to Tamim, FOUR

Shadab to Tamim, FOUR

Shadab to Tamim, no run

Shadab to Tamim, FOUR

Over 15: Bangladesh 88-4

Hasnain finishes his four-over quota. This has been arguably his best performance in a Pakistan shirt as he finished with 2-19 in four

Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run

Hasnain to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Hasnain to Afif, no run

Hasnain to Afif, CAUGHT

Afif Hossain tries to force the issue and is dismissed. Hasnain gets his second wicket of the day

Hasnain to Afif, wide

Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run

Hasnain to Tamim, no run

Over 14: Bangladesh 84-3

Babar continues to shake things up. Haris returns and he gives away five in that over

Rauf to Tamim, 1 run

Rauf to Afif, 1 run

Rauf to Tamim, 1 run

Rauf to Tamim, no run

Rauf to Afif, 1 run

Rauf to Tamim, 1 run

Over 13: Bangladesh 79-3

Hasnain back into the attack and gives away five runs despite bowling a no-ball and a free-hit

Hasnain to Afif, no run

Hasnain to Afif, wide

Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run

Hasnain to Afif, 1 run

Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run

Hasnain to Tamim, no ball

Hasnain to Tamim, no run

Hasnain to Afif, 1 run

Over 12: Bangladesh 74-3

Iftikhar Ahmed now into the attack and he gives away 12 runs in his first over

Iftikhar to Afif Hossain, 1 run

Iftikhar to Tamim, 1 run

Iftikhar to Tamim, SIX

Iftikhar to Afif, 1 run

Iftikhar to Tamim, 1 run

Iftikhar to Tamim, 2 runs

Over 11: Bangladesh 62-3

Malik with another tight over. Five runs off it

Malik to Tamim, 1 run

Malik to Afif, 1 run

Malik to Afif, no run

Malik to Tamim, 1 run

Malik to Afif, 1 run

Malik to Tamim, 1 run

Over 10: Bangladesh 57-3

Pakistan in control as Bangladesh struggle for momentum

Shadab to Afif, no run

Shadab to Afif, SIX

Shadab to Afif, FOUR

Shadab to Tamim, 1 run

Shadab to Afif, 1 run

Shadab to Afif, no run

Over 9: Bangladesh 45-3

Babar is rotating his bowlers around here. Malik into the attack now and he gives away four singles

Malik to Tamim, no run

Malik to Tamim, no run

Malik to Afif, 1 run

Malik to Tamim, 1 run

Malik to Afif, 1 run

Malik to Tamim, 1 run

Over 8: Bangladesh 41-3

What a start for Shadab. Two runs and a wicket in his first over

Shadab to Afif, no run

Shadab to Liton, LBW

Shadab into the attack and he gets a wicket straight away. Liton Das is dismissed for eight

Shadab to Liton, no run

Shadab to Tamim, 1 run

Shadab to Liton, 1 run

Shadab to Liton, no run

Over 7: Bangladesh 39-2

A good over by Hasnain is somewhat ruined by a wide half-volley on the final delivery that Tamim smashes through cover for four

Hasnain to Tamim, FOUR

Hasnain to Liton, 1 run

Hasnain to Liton, no run

Hasnain to Liton, no run

Hasnain to Liton, no run

Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run

Over 6: Bangladesh 33-2

Six runs off that over but Bangladesh would have been hoping for a much better power play

Rauf to Tamim, 1 run

Rauf to Liton, 1 run

Rauf to Liton, FOUR

Rauf to Liton, no run

Rauf to Liton, no run

Rauf to Liton, no run

Over 5: Bangladesh 27-2

Great start by Hasnain. He has one wicket and could have had another but Rizwan shells a chance after Hasnain had found the edge of Tamim’s bat

Hasnain to Tamim, no run

Hasnain to Tamim, no run

Hasnain to Tamim, FOUR

Hasnain to Liton, 1 run

Hasnain to Mahedi, CAUGHT

Hasnain’s extra pace gets the better of Mahedi Hasan, who tries to pull him but skies it straight into the air. Second catch of the day for Rizwan

Hasnain to Mahedi, no run

Over 4: Bangladesh 22-1

Another good over by Shaheen. Just four runs off it as he continues to trouble the batsmen

Shaheen to Mahedi, 1 run

Shaheen to Mahedi, no run

Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run

Shaheen to Tamim, 2 runs

Shaheen to Tamim, no run

Shaheen to Tamim, no run

Over 3: Bangladesh 18-1

Great over for Bangladesh as 12 runs come off that over

Imad to Tamim, 1 run

Imad to Tamim, FOUR

Imad to Mahedi, 1 run

Imad to Mahedi, SIX

Imad to Mahedi, no run

Imad to Mahedi, no run

Over 2: Bangladesh 6-1

Great over by Shaheen. This seems to be an even more difficult pitch to bat on, with the green on the pitch and overcast conditions

Shaheen to Mahedi, 1 run

Shaheen to Mahedi, no run

Shaheen to Mahedi, no run

Shaheen to Mahedi, no run

Shaheen to Naim, CAUGHT

Mohammad Naim goes for a golden duck as Shaheen gets it to move away off the surface just enough to get the outside edge of the bat straight to Rizwan

Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run

Over 1: Bangladesh 4-0

Imad Wasim runs through the first over and gives away just four runs in it

Imad to Tamim, 1 run

Imad to Tamim, no run

Imad to Tamim, 2 runs

Imad to Tamim, no run

Imad to Tamim, wide

Imad to Tamim, no run

Imad to Tamim, no run

Bangladesh bring in Mehidy Hasan for Mohammad Mithun; Pakistan are unchanged https://t.co/Kq4nvIIjjS | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/yxRHaXzATg — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 25, 2020

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

Bangladesh have won the toss and are batting first

Pakistan and @BCBtigers teams arrival at the GSL ahead of the second T20I. Action begins at 2:00 pm (PKT). #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/Sa19zyqo3Q — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2020

Pakistan are 1-0 up in the three-game series but the spirited Bangladesh side cannot be be underestimated at any stage.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium.