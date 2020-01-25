Pakistan claim T20 series against Bangladesh with nine-wicket win

Pakistan claimed a convincing nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
The Greenshirts have a 2-0 lead in the series with the third game to be played on Monday at the same venue.
Over 16.4: Pakistan 137-1 (win by nine wickets)
Hafeez, Babar score unbeaten half-centuries in Lahore
Mahmudullah to Hafeez, 1 run
Mahmudullah to Hafeez, no run
Mahmudullah to Babar, 1 run
Mahmudullah to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 16: Pakistan 134-1 (require 3 more runs to win)
The hosts are looking to end this in a hurry now. Only three more needed
Afif to Babar, FOUR
Afif to Babar, no run
Afif to Hafeez, 1 run
Afif to Hafeez, SIX
Afif to Babar, 1 run
Afif to Babar, FOUR
Over 15: Pakistan 118-1 (require 19 more runs to win)
Pakistan cruising towards victory with five overs remaining
Al-Amin to Babar, 1 run
Al-Amin to Babar, 2 runs
Al-Amin to Hafeez, 1 run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, FOUR
Al-Amin to Babar, 1 run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 14: Pakistan 108-1 (require 29 more runs to win)
Eventful over that. Babar pulls Mustafizur for six, then brings up his fifty before Hafeez is dropped by Liton Das as the two bring up the 100-run stand
Mustafizur to Babar, 2 runs
Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run
Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 wide
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, SIX
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 13: Pakistan 96-1 (require 41 more runs to win)
Pakistan are motoring along now thanks to Hafeez, who reaches his fifty
Shafiul to Babar, 2 runs
Shafiul to Hafeez, 1 run
Shafiul to Hafeez, FOUR
Shafiul to Hafeez, FOUR
Shafiul to Babar, 1 run
Shafiul to Babar, no run
Over 12: Pakistan 84-1 (require 53 more runs to win)
Hafeez edges the final ball to the boundary but a good over from The Fizz nonetheless
Mustafizur to Hafeez, FOUR
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Babar, no run
Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 11: Pakistan 78-1 (require 59 more runs to win)
The shackles are off for Hafeez as he gets consecutive boundaries. Required run-rate is almost run-a-ball now
Shafiul to Hafeez, 1 run
Shafiul to Hafeez, no run
Shafiul to Hafeez, no run
Shafiul to Hafeez, FOUR
Shafiul to Hafeez, FOUR
Shafiul to Babar, 1 run
Over 10: Pakistan 68-1 (require 69 more runs to win)
Pakistan in control of chase with wickets intact
Aminul to Hafeez, FOUR
Aminul to Babar, 1 run
Aminul to Babar, no run
Aminul to Hafeez, 1 run
Aminul to Babar Azam, 1 run
Aminul to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 9: Pakistan 60-1 (require 77 more runs to win)
Hafeez seems itching to get on with it but isn’t quite timing it properly yet
Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run
Mahedi to Babar, 1 run
Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run
Mahedi to Babar, 1 run
Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run
Mahedi to Hafeez, no run
Over 8: Pakistan 55-1 (require 82 more runs to win)
Aminul Islam with his leg-breaks now. The ball is keeping low for him but the batsmen negotiate him well to get eight off his first over
Aminul to Hafeez, 1 run
Aminul to Babar, 1 run
Aminul to Hafeez, 1 run
Aminul to Hafeez, FOUR
Aminul to Babar, 1 run
Aminul to Babar, no run
Over 7: Pakistan 47-1 (require 90 more runs to win)
Babar means business here. Mustafizur into the attack and he goes for 11
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Mustafizur to Hafeez, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, 1 run
Mustafizur to Babar, FOUR
Mustafizur to Babar, 2 runs
Mustafizur to Babar, 2 runs
Over 6: Pakistan 36-1 (require 101 more runs to win)
Poor powerplay for Pakistan. They manage just 36 runs and lose the wicket of Ahsan Ali
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Al-Amin to Babar, 1 run
Al-Amin to Babar, 1 wide
Al-Amin to Hafeez, 1 run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Over 5: Pakistan 33-1 (require 104 more runs to win)
Babar carries Pakistan forward with brisk start
Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run
Mahedi to Babar, 1 run
Mahedi to Babar, FOUR
Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run
Mahedi to Babar, 1 run
Mahedi to Babar, FOUR
Over 4: Pakistan 21-1 (require 116 more runs to win)
Al-Amin Hossain comes into the attack and bowls a good over that yields just four runs via a boundary
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, FOUR
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Al-Amin to Hafeez, no run
Over 3: Pakistan 17-1 (require 120 more runs to win)
Good over for Pakistan as 10 runs come off it
Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run
Mahedi to Hafeez, 2 runs
Mahedi to Babar, 1 run
Mahedi to Hafeez, 1 run
Mahedi to Babar, 1 run
Mahedi to Babar, FOUR
Over 2: Pakistan 7-1 (require 130 more runs to win)
Successful over for Shafiul Islam. Pakistan haven’t started well either
Shafiul to Hafeez, no run
Shafiul to Hafeez, no run
Shafiul to Hafeez, 1 wide
Shafiul to Ahsan, CAUGHT
Ahsan Ali goes for a duck after playing seven deliveries
Shafiul to Ahsan, no run
Shafiul to Babar, 1 run
Shafiul to Babar, FOUR
Over 1: Pakistan 1-0 (require 136 more runs to win)
Just a single to kick things off with
Mahedi to Ahsan, no run
Mahedi to Ahsan, no run
Mahedi to Ahsan, no run
Mahedi to Ahsan, no run
Mahedi to Ahsan, no run
Mahedi to Babar, 1 run
Over 20: Bangladesh 136-6
Pakistan need 137 to claim T20 series
Haris to Aminul, FOUR
Haris to Soumya, 1 leg bye
Haris to Aminul, 1 leg bye
Haris to Aminul, no run
Haris to Aminul, FOUR
Haris to Mahmudullah, BOWLED
You miss, I hit philosophy used by Haris. Full and straight and he gets his man
Over 19: Bangladesh 126-5
Another great over by Shaheen. He finishes for 1-22
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, no run
Shaheen to Soumya, 1 run
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Shaheen to Soumya, 1 run
Shaheen to Soumya, 2 runs
Shaheen to Soumya, 1 wide
Over 18: Bangladesh 119-5
Decent over by Haris as eight runs come off it
Rauf to Soumya, 1 run
Rauf to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Rauf to Tamim, RUN OUT
Bangladesh’s all-time top-scorer is run out by Imad. Great knock by Tamim, who makes 65 off 53
Rauf to Tamim, no run
Rauf to Mahmudullah, 2 wides
Rauf to Mahmudullah, no run
Rauf to Mahmudullah, FOUR
Over 17: Bangladesh 111-4
A great over by Shaheen is spoiled by some poor over by Haris Rauf
Shaheen to Tamim, FOUR
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Over 16: Bangladesh 102-4
What a poor over by Shadab. He gives away 14 runs in it
Shadab to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Shadab to Tamim, 1 run
Shadab to Tamim, FOUR
Shadab to Tamim, FOUR
Shadab to Tamim, no run
Shadab to Tamim, FOUR
Over 15: Bangladesh 88-4
Hasnain finishes his four-over quota. This has been arguably his best performance in a Pakistan shirt as he finished with 2-19 in four
Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run
Hasnain to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Hasnain to Afif, no run
Hasnain to Afif, CAUGHT
Afif Hossain tries to force the issue and is dismissed. Hasnain gets his second wicket of the day
Hasnain to Afif, wide
Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run
Hasnain to Tamim, no run
Over 14: Bangladesh 84-3
Babar continues to shake things up. Haris returns and he gives away five in that over
Rauf to Tamim, 1 run
Rauf to Afif, 1 run
Rauf to Tamim, 1 run
Rauf to Tamim, no run
Rauf to Afif, 1 run
Rauf to Tamim, 1 run
Over 13: Bangladesh 79-3
Hasnain back into the attack and gives away five runs despite bowling a no-ball and a free-hit
Hasnain to Afif, no run
Hasnain to Afif, wide
Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run
Hasnain to Afif, 1 run
Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run
Hasnain to Tamim, no ball
Hasnain to Tamim, no run
Hasnain to Afif, 1 run
Over 12: Bangladesh 74-3
Iftikhar Ahmed now into the attack and he gives away 12 runs in his first over
Iftikhar to Afif Hossain, 1 run
Iftikhar to Tamim, 1 run
Iftikhar to Tamim, SIX
Iftikhar to Afif, 1 run
Iftikhar to Tamim, 1 run
Iftikhar to Tamim, 2 runs
Over 11: Bangladesh 62-3
Malik with another tight over. Five runs off it
Malik to Tamim, 1 run
Malik to Afif, 1 run
Malik to Afif, no run
Malik to Tamim, 1 run
Malik to Afif, 1 run
Malik to Tamim, 1 run
Over 10: Bangladesh 57-3
Pakistan in control as Bangladesh struggle for momentum
Shadab to Afif, no run
Shadab to Afif, SIX
Shadab to Afif, FOUR
Shadab to Tamim, 1 run
Shadab to Afif, 1 run
Shadab to Afif, no run
Over 9: Bangladesh 45-3
Babar is rotating his bowlers around here. Malik into the attack now and he gives away four singles
Malik to Tamim, no run
Malik to Tamim, no run
Malik to Afif, 1 run
Malik to Tamim, 1 run
Malik to Afif, 1 run
Malik to Tamim, 1 run
Over 8: Bangladesh 41-3
What a start for Shadab. Two runs and a wicket in his first over
Shadab to Afif, no run
Shadab to Liton, LBW
Shadab into the attack and he gets a wicket straight away. Liton Das is dismissed for eight
Shadab to Liton, no run
Shadab to Tamim, 1 run
Shadab to Liton, 1 run
Shadab to Liton, no run
Over 7: Bangladesh 39-2
A good over by Hasnain is somewhat ruined by a wide half-volley on the final delivery that Tamim smashes through cover for four
Hasnain to Tamim, FOUR
Hasnain to Liton, 1 run
Hasnain to Liton, no run
Hasnain to Liton, no run
Hasnain to Liton, no run
Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run
Over 6: Bangladesh 33-2
Six runs off that over but Bangladesh would have been hoping for a much better power play
Rauf to Tamim, 1 run
Rauf to Liton, 1 run
Rauf to Liton, FOUR
Rauf to Liton, no run
Rauf to Liton, no run
Rauf to Liton, no run
Over 5: Bangladesh 27-2
Great start by Hasnain. He has one wicket and could have had another but Rizwan shells a chance after Hasnain had found the edge of Tamim’s bat
Hasnain to Tamim, no run
Hasnain to Tamim, no run
Hasnain to Tamim, FOUR
Hasnain to Liton, 1 run
Hasnain to Mahedi, CAUGHT
Hasnain’s extra pace gets the better of Mahedi Hasan, who tries to pull him but skies it straight into the air. Second catch of the day for Rizwan
Hasnain to Mahedi, no run
Over 4: Bangladesh 22-1
Another good over by Shaheen. Just four runs off it as he continues to trouble the batsmen
Shaheen to Mahedi, 1 run
Shaheen to Mahedi, no run
Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run
Shaheen to Tamim, 2 runs
Shaheen to Tamim, no run
Shaheen to Tamim, no run
Over 3: Bangladesh 18-1
Great over for Bangladesh as 12 runs come off that over
Imad to Tamim, 1 run
Imad to Tamim, FOUR
Imad to Mahedi, 1 run
Imad to Mahedi, SIX
Imad to Mahedi, no run
Imad to Mahedi, no run
Over 2: Bangladesh 6-1
Great over by Shaheen. This seems to be an even more difficult pitch to bat on, with the green on the pitch and overcast conditions
Shaheen to Mahedi, 1 run
Shaheen to Mahedi, no run
Shaheen to Mahedi, no run
Shaheen to Mahedi, no run
Shaheen to Naim, CAUGHT
Mohammad Naim goes for a golden duck as Shaheen gets it to move away off the surface just enough to get the outside edge of the bat straight to Rizwan
Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run
Over 1: Bangladesh 4-0
Imad Wasim runs through the first over and gives away just four runs in it
Imad to Tamim, 1 run
Imad to Tamim, no run
Imad to Tamim, 2 runs
Imad to Tamim, no run
Imad to Tamim, wide
Imad to Tamim, no run
Imad to Tamim, no run
Bangladesh bring in Mehidy Hasan for Mohammad Mithun; Pakistan are unchanged https://t.co/Kq4nvIIjjS | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/yxRHaXzATg— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 25, 2020
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain.
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.
Bangladesh have won the toss and are batting first
Pakistan and @BCBtigers teams arrival at the GSL ahead of the second T20I. Action begins at 2:00 pm (PKT). #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/Sa19zyqo3Q— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2020
Pakistan are 1-0 up in the three-game series but the spirited Bangladesh side cannot be be underestimated at any stage.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium.