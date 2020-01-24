Live Updates – Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20

Fixture: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: January 24, 2020

The first T20 between Pakistan and Bangladesh is about to get underway at the Gaddafi Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

BANGLADESH

Over 17: Bangladesh 116-3

Good over for Bangladesh as they get 10 runs off it. They need to really up the ante in the final three overs as they look to cross 150

Shaheen to Afif, 1 run

Shaheen to Afif, 2 runs

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, FOUR

Shaheen to Afif, 1 run

Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Over 16: Bangladesh 106-3

Six singles off Hasnain’s over, who finishes his quota for 0-36 in four

Hasnain to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Hasnain to Afif, 1 run

Hasnain to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Hasnain to Afif, 1 run

Hasnain to Mahmudullah, 1 run

Hasnain to Afif, 1 run

Over 15: Bangladesh 100-3

Pakistan in control as Bangladesh bring up their 100

Shadab to Afif, 1 run

Shadab to Mahmudullah, no run

Shadab to Naim, CAUGHT

One wicket brings another. Naim comes down the track, trying to force the issue, but could only find Iftikhar at long-on

Shadab to Naim, 1 run + RUN OUT

Pakistan are dealing in run outs here. Great work by Shadab as he grabs the ball of his own bowling and directly hits the stumps. Liton Das goes back

Shadab to Naim, 2 runs

Shadab to Liton, 1 run

Shadab to Liton, no run

Over 14: Bangladesh 96-1

Hasnain has been the poorest bowler so far and another below par over sees Bangladesh take 10 from it

Hasnain to Liton, 1 run

Hasnain to Naim, 1 leg bye

Hasnain to Naim, 2 runs

Hasnain to Liton, 1 run

Hasnain to Liton, FOUR

Hasnain to Naim, 1 run

Over 13: Bangladesh 86-1

Another show of intent as Naim deposits Shadab over the cover boundary for six. The leg-spinner bounces back with four consecutive dots to give just seven off the over though

Shadab to Liton, no run

Shadab to Liton, no run

Shadab to Liton, no run

Shadab to Liton, no run

Shadab to Naim, 1 run

Shadab to Naim, SIX

Over 12: Bangladesh 79-1

Liton Das sweeps Imad to the boundary. Bangladesh starting to show some intent now

Imad to Liton, FOUR

Imad to Liton, no run

Imad to Liton, no run

Imad to Naim, 1 run

Imad to Liton, 1 run

Imad to Naim, 1 run

Imad to Naim, 1 wide

Over 11: Bangladesh 71-1

A six off the first ball and a wicket off the last. Pakistan will take that

Shadab to Tamim, 1 run + RUN OUT

A run out gives Pakistan their first wicket. Tamim with a desperate dive but he’s well out of his crease. He goes for 39

Shadab to Naim, 1 run

Shadab to Naim, no run

Shadab to Naim, no run

Shadab to Tamim, 1 run

Shadab to Tamim, SIX

Over 10: Bangladesh 62-0

Bangladesh slow but steady at the halfway mark

Rauf to Tamim, 1 run

Rauf to Naim, 1 run

Rauf to Tamim, 1 run

Rauf to Naim, 1 run

Rauf to Naim, no run

Rauf to Tamim, 1 run

Over 9: Bangladesh 57-0

Shadab shows some signs of rustiness as he struggles with his line but gives away just six in that over

Shadab to Naim, no run

Shadab to Tamim, 1 run

Shadab to Tamim, 1 wide

Shadab to Naim, 1 run

Shadab to Tamim, 1 run

Shadab to Tamim, 1 wide

Shadab to Tamim, no run

Shadab to Mohammad, 1 run

Over 8: Bangladesh 51-0

Hasnain continues to be expensive. Two more boundaries in that over as Bangladesh reach 50 without losing a wicket

Hasnain to Naim, 1 run

Hasnain to Naim, no run

Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run

Hasnain to Tamim, FOUR

Hasnain to Tamim, no run

Hasnain to Tamim, FOUR

Over 7: Bangladesh 41-0

Interesting move by Babar, giving the ball to Shoaib Malik ahead of Shadab Khan and Muhammad Hafeez. Six runs come off it as Bangladesh nudge it around

Malik to Naim, 2 runs

Malik to Naim, no run

Malik to Iqbal, 1 run

Malik to Naim, 1 run

Malik to Iqbal, 1 run

Malik to Naim, 1 run

Over 6: Bangladesh 35-0

Haris Rauf bowls his first over in international cricket. Six runs off it as he struggles with his length

Rauf to Tamim, no run

Rauf to Tamim, no run

Rauf to Naim, 1 run

Rauf to Tamim, 1 run

Rauf to Tamim, FOUR

Rauf to Tamim, no run

Over 5: Bangladesh 29-0

Pakistan keep it tight but openers give Bangladesh solid start

Shaheen to Naim, no run

Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run

Shaheen to Naim, 1 run

Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run

Shaheen to Tamim, no run

Shaheen to Tamim, no run

Over 4: Bangladesh 26-0

Hasnain into the attack and he goes for 11 as Naim smashes him for a six straight down the ground after edging a ball through slip for four

Hasnain to Naim, no run

Hasnain to Naim, SIX

Hasnain to Naim, no run

Hasnain to Naim, FOUR

Hasnain to Naim, no run

Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run

Over 3: Bangladesh 15-0

Crunching cover drive by Tamim but Imad does well to keep it tight. Just five runs off that over despite Tamim’s superb boundary

Imad to Naim, no run

Imad to Naim, no run

Imad to Naim, no run

Imad to Iqbal, 1 run

Imad to Iqbal, FOUR

Imad to Iqbal, no run

Over 2: Bangladesh 10-0

Naim gets streaky two boundaries off Shaheen’s over as neither came off the middle of the bat

Shaheen to Naim, FOUR

Shaheen to Naim, no run

Shaheen to Naim, no run

Shaheen to Naim, FOUR

Shaheen to Naim, no run

Shaheen to Naim, no run

Over 1: Bangladesh 2-0

Imad handed the new ball and he gives away just two runs in his first over

Imad to Tamim, no run

Imad to Tamim, 2 runs

Imad to Tamim, no run

Imad to Tamim, no run

Imad to Tamim, no run

Imad to Tamim, no run



Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain.

Pakistan XI: Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

A memorable day for Pakistan’s Ahsan Ali and Haris Rauf as they make their T20 international debuts.

Bangladesh have won the toss and are batting first.

The two sides will be looking to start off on a winning note in the three-match series.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the opening game of the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore.

Babar Azam’s men will need to whitewash the Bangladesh team, led by Mahmudullah, in order to retain the top spot in the T20 rankings.

Babar says they are confident but will not underestimate their opponents.

Greenshirts have lost eight of the last 10 T20s they have played.