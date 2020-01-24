Live Updates – Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20

Fixture: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: January 24, 2020
The first T20 between Pakistan and Bangladesh is about to get underway at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Over 17: Bangladesh 116-3
Good over for Bangladesh as they get 10 runs off it. They need to really up the ante in the final three overs as they look to cross 150
Shaheen to Afif, 1 run
Shaheen to Afif, 2 runs
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, FOUR
Shaheen to Afif, 1 run
Shaheen to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Over 16: Bangladesh 106-3
Six singles off Hasnain’s over, who finishes his quota for 0-36 in four
Hasnain to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Hasnain to Afif, 1 run
Hasnain to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Hasnain to Afif, 1 run
Hasnain to Mahmudullah, 1 run
Hasnain to Afif, 1 run
Over 15: Bangladesh 100-3
Pakistan in control as Bangladesh bring up their 100
Shadab to Afif, 1 run
Shadab to Mahmudullah, no run
Shadab to Naim, CAUGHT
One wicket brings another. Naim comes down the track, trying to force the issue, but could only find Iftikhar at long-on
Shadab to Naim, 1 run + RUN OUT
Pakistan are dealing in run outs here. Great work by Shadab as he grabs the ball of his own bowling and directly hits the stumps. Liton Das goes back
Shadab to Naim, 2 runs
Shadab to Liton, 1 run
Shadab to Liton, no run
Over 14: Bangladesh 96-1
Hasnain has been the poorest bowler so far and another below par over sees Bangladesh take 10 from it
Hasnain to Liton, 1 run
Hasnain to Naim, 1 leg bye
Hasnain to Naim, 2 runs
Hasnain to Liton, 1 run
Hasnain to Liton, FOUR
Hasnain to Naim, 1 run
Over 13: Bangladesh 86-1
Another show of intent as Naim deposits Shadab over the cover boundary for six. The leg-spinner bounces back with four consecutive dots to give just seven off the over though
Shadab to Liton, no run
Shadab to Liton, no run
Shadab to Liton, no run
Shadab to Liton, no run
Shadab to Naim, 1 run
Shadab to Naim, SIX
Over 12: Bangladesh 79-1
Liton Das sweeps Imad to the boundary. Bangladesh starting to show some intent now
Imad to Liton, FOUR
Imad to Liton, no run
Imad to Liton, no run
Imad to Naim, 1 run
Imad to Liton, 1 run
Imad to Naim, 1 run
Imad to Naim, 1 wide
Over 11: Bangladesh 71-1
A six off the first ball and a wicket off the last. Pakistan will take that
Shadab to Tamim, 1 run + RUN OUT
A run out gives Pakistan their first wicket. Tamim with a desperate dive but he’s well out of his crease. He goes for 39
Shadab to Naim, 1 run
Shadab to Naim, no run
Shadab to Naim, no run
Shadab to Tamim, 1 run
Shadab to Tamim, SIX
Over 10: Bangladesh 62-0
Bangladesh slow but steady at the halfway mark
Rauf to Tamim, 1 run
Rauf to Naim, 1 run
Rauf to Tamim, 1 run
Rauf to Naim, 1 run
Rauf to Naim, no run
Rauf to Tamim, 1 run
Over 9: Bangladesh 57-0
Shadab shows some signs of rustiness as he struggles with his line but gives away just six in that over
Shadab to Naim, no run
Shadab to Tamim, 1 run
Shadab to Tamim, 1 wide
Shadab to Naim, 1 run
Shadab to Tamim, 1 run
Shadab to Tamim, 1 wide
Shadab to Tamim, no run
Shadab to Mohammad, 1 run
Over 8: Bangladesh 51-0
Hasnain continues to be expensive. Two more boundaries in that over as Bangladesh reach 50 without losing a wicket
Hasnain to Naim, 1 run
Hasnain to Naim, no run
Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run
Hasnain to Tamim, FOUR
Hasnain to Tamim, no run
Hasnain to Tamim, FOUR
Over 7: Bangladesh 41-0
Interesting move by Babar, giving the ball to Shoaib Malik ahead of Shadab Khan and Muhammad Hafeez. Six runs come off it as Bangladesh nudge it around
Malik to Naim, 2 runs
Malik to Naim, no run
Malik to Iqbal, 1 run
Malik to Naim, 1 run
Malik to Iqbal, 1 run
Malik to Naim, 1 run
Over 6: Bangladesh 35-0
Haris Rauf bowls his first over in international cricket. Six runs off it as he struggles with his length
Rauf to Tamim, no run
Rauf to Tamim, no run
Rauf to Naim, 1 run
Rauf to Tamim, 1 run
Rauf to Tamim, FOUR
Rauf to Tamim, no run
Over 5: Bangladesh 29-0
Pakistan keep it tight but openers give Bangladesh solid start
Shaheen to Naim, no run
Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run
Shaheen to Naim, 1 run
Shaheen to Tamim, 1 run
Shaheen to Tamim, no run
Shaheen to Tamim, no run
Over 4: Bangladesh 26-0
Hasnain into the attack and he goes for 11 as Naim smashes him for a six straight down the ground after edging a ball through slip for four
Hasnain to Naim, no run
Hasnain to Naim, SIX
Hasnain to Naim, no run
Hasnain to Naim, FOUR
Hasnain to Naim, no run
Hasnain to Tamim, 1 run
Over 3: Bangladesh 15-0
Crunching cover drive by Tamim but Imad does well to keep it tight. Just five runs off that over despite Tamim’s superb boundary
Imad to Naim, no run
Imad to Naim, no run
Imad to Naim, no run
Imad to Iqbal, 1 run
Imad to Iqbal, FOUR
Imad to Iqbal, no run
Over 2: Bangladesh 10-0
Naim gets streaky two boundaries off Shaheen’s over as neither came off the middle of the bat
Shaheen to Naim, FOUR
Shaheen to Naim, no run
Shaheen to Naim, no run
Shaheen to Naim, FOUR
Shaheen to Naim, no run
Shaheen to Naim, no run
Over 1: Bangladesh 2-0
Imad handed the new ball and he gives away just two runs in his first over
Imad to Tamim, no run
Imad to Tamim, 2 runs
Imad to Tamim, no run
Imad to Tamim, no run
Imad to Tamim, no run
Imad to Tamim, no run
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain.
Pakistan XI: Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.
A memorable day for Pakistan’s Ahsan Ali and Haris Rauf as they make their T20 international debuts.
Bangladesh have won the toss and are batting first.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the opening game of the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore.
Babar Azam’s men will need to whitewash the Bangladesh team, led by Mahmudullah, in order to retain the top spot in the T20 rankings.
Babar says they are confident but will not underestimate their opponents.
Greenshirts have lost eight of the last 10 T20s they have played.