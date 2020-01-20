Kohli breaks Dhoni’s ODI batting world record

India’s Virat Kohli set another ODI batting record on Sunday as he became the quickest batsman to score 5,000 runs in the format as captain, CricTracker has reported.

He set the milestone while batting in his 82nd innings as captain during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. The previous record was held by Kohli’s predecessor MS Dhoni, who took 127 innings to achieve the feat.

The Indian captain scored 89 as India went on to win the game by seven wickets. They also won the three-match series 2-1.

Kohli is also the quickest batsman to have scored 11,000 runs in ODI cricket.