Kevin Pietersen criticizes Pakistan for not selecting Ahmad Shahzad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

Pakistan’s T20I squad against Bangladesh has come under a lot of flak for various reasons and former England legend Kevin Pietersen has called the omission of his Quetta Gladiators teammate Ahmad Shahzad.

Pietersen argued that Shahzad’s numbers, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other domestic tournaments, are better than the other players selected in his place.

Pakistan have dropped Fakhar Zaman for the Bangladesh series but Shahzad was not called up in his place.

Shahzad scored 311 runs in last year’s PSL at an average of 51.83.

