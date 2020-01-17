Kamran Akmal ‘hurt’ at not being selected for Bangladesh T20Is

Peshawar Zalmi’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal took to Twitter to express his disappointment at not being selected in the Pakistan squad for the T20Is against Bangladesh.

Kamran, who recently turned 38, last played an international game in 2017 but has been in impressive form of late and is the all-time scorer in the Pakistan Super League.

Hurt&heart broken for not being considered 4 team 🇵🇰 i have really worked hard ..anyways i won’t give up i will work harder & would like to thank everyone who supported me jazak Allah thank you — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 16, 2020

The wicketkeeper-batsman’s career seemed to be over when his position was occupied by then captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. However, Kamran hasn’t been recalled even after the axing of Sarfaraz, with Muhammad Rizwan grabbing his opportunity with both hands and the team management opting to not go with a back-up wicketkeeping option.

The 38-year-old vowed to not give up on his international career though and insists that he will be working even harder in a bid to return to the Pakistan side.

congratulations to the players who’s got selected agaist bangladesh series. congrats to @MHafeez22 & @realshoaibmalik for their comebacks.good luck everyone. — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 16, 2020

Kamran also congratulated his former international teammates Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez, both of whom return to the side after a spell on the sidelines.