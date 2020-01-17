Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Kamran Akmal ‘hurt’ at not being selected for Bangladesh T20Is

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kamran Akmal ‘hurt’ at not being selected for Bangladesh T20Is

Photo: AFP

Peshawar Zalmi’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal took to Twitter to express his disappointment at not being selected in the Pakistan squad for the T20Is against Bangladesh.

Kamran, who recently turned 38, last played an international game in 2017 but has been in impressive form of late and is the all-time scorer in the Pakistan Super League.

The wicketkeeper-batsman’s career seemed to be over when his position was occupied by then captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. However, Kamran hasn’t been recalled even after the axing of Sarfaraz, with Muhammad Rizwan grabbing his opportunity with both hands and the team management opting to not go with a back-up wicketkeeping option.

The 38-year-old vowed to not give up on his international career though and insists that he will be working even harder in a bid to return to the Pakistan side.

Kamran also congratulated his former international teammates Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez, both of whom return to the side after a spell on the sidelines.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan players hail former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan players hail former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed
Babar, Kohli, Smith or Williamson? Twitter chooses the best batsman
Babar, Kohli, Smith or Williamson? Twitter chooses the best batsman
Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan appears off after BCB decision
Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan appears off after BCB decision
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Only one Pakistan player in ICC’s Teams of the Year
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
Watch: Muhammad Amir claims six wickets in BPL clash
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.