Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
ICC fines Jos Buttler for verbally abusing Vernon Philander

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that it has fined England’s Jos Buttler for verbally abusing South African bowler Vernon Philander during the second Test in Cape Town.

“England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town,” the council stated on its website. “Buttler was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Use of an audible obscenity during an International Match’ following an incident with South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander.”

A demerit point has also been handed to the England player for his behaviour.

Buttler has accepted the punishment handed to him by the officials and there will be no need for a formal hearing.

According to ICC, the Level 1 breaches carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

