Islamabad United becomes first PSL team with home-away kits

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United have become the first franchise to introduce the concept of home and away kits in the cricketing tournament.

“Islamabad United has introduced the concept of Home-Away kits to the PSL as well as Pakistan sports in general,” the franchise stated on its website. “The team, which prides itself in pioneering new and innovative concepts to PSL, also becomes the first team in PSL history to have both a home and away kits.”

The side has designated Rawalpindi as its home city.

“With the Pindi Cricket Stadium designated as Islamabad United’s permanent home, the matches there will be played in the team’s home kit. For matches outside of Rawalpindi/Islamabad the Away Kit will be employed.”

Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United said that the changes are reflective of them prioritizing quality over appearance.

“While the concept of home and away kit is becoming more of a norm in cricket, we are proud to be the first to introduce that concept in Pakistan. Islamabad United has always taken pride in being innovative in everything on and off the field, and this is just a continuation of that. Our fans in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will see us in our familiar red. The Pindi Cricket Stadium is our home ground, where we have waited for five years to play, and we want to truly make it our home.”

The two-time champions begin their PSL 2020 campaign when they play defending champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening game of this year’s edition on February 20 at Karachi’s National Stadium.