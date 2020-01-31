Iqbal Qasim appointed head of PCB’s Cricket Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint former cricketer Iqbal Qasim as the head of its cricket committee.

“I am pleased the PCB has considered me for this important assignment and will try to utilise all my cricket and corporate experience and knowledge in the successful delivery of my responsibilities,” Qasim said according to a press release.

“The PCB Cricket Committee comprises members who are avid followers of the game, are on top of all matters related to the game in Pakistan and, therefore, with collective wisdom, will make recommendations that will help the PCB to improve its strategic direction.”

He went on to say that cricket is a game that belongs to the people of Pakistan. “I think anyone who thinks can make a positive and meaningful contribution to Pakistan cricket, should come forward and play their active part.”

The former cricketer will leading the panel of ICC Hall of Famer Wasim Akram, Chief Selector and Representative of Women’s Cricket Urooj Mumtaz, former cricketer and representative of current domestic cricketers Umar Gul and former Test opener and representative of the match officials Ali Naqvi. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director – International, Zakir Khan will serve as co-opted members.

The committee will hold meetings on a quarterly basis.

It has been access to relevant personnel for its meetings to assist for its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process.