India beat Sri Lanka in third T20I to claim series

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I to clinch the series 2-0 in Pune on Friday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 123 in 15.5 overs in pursuit of a target of 202 as the islanders lost their second successive match after the opening T20 was abandoned due to rain.

Paceman Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets while opening batsmen KL Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52) set the foundation for India’s 201 for six after being put into bat.

India now host Australia for three one-day internationals starting Tuesday in Mumbai.