Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

India beat Sri Lanka in third T20I to claim series

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
India beat Sri Lanka in third T20I to claim series

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I to clinch the series 2-0 in Pune on Friday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 123 in 15.5 overs in pursuit of a target of 202 as the islanders lost their second successive match after the opening T20 was abandoned due to rain.

Paceman Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets while opening batsmen KL Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52) set the foundation for India’s 201 for six after being put into bat.

India now host Australia for three one-day internationals starting Tuesday in Mumbai.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket India Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, Sri Lanka, Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka T20 series 2020, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Pune, #INDvSL, IND vs SL,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars
Watch: Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars
Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf
Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf
Has Pakistan's most famous cricket meme met his match?
Has Pakistan’s most famous cricket meme met his match?
Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance
Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance
New Zealander Leo Carter smashes six sixes in an over
New Zealander Leo Carter smashes six sixes in an over
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.