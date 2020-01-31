Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
India beat New Zealand in yet another super over

Posted: Jan 31, 2020
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

India snatched the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Friday after yet another super over was needed to separate the two sides after the scores were tied following the regulation 20 overs.

New Zealand, batting first in the decider, survived to make 13 with Tim Seifert dropped twice before he was eventually dismissed.

In reply, Indian captain Virat Kohli hit the winning runs with a ball to spare.

The third match also ended in a super over with Rohit Sharma hitting sixes off the last two balls to get India home.

India are now 4-0 up in the five match series.

New Zealand, chasing India’s 165-8, went into their last over needing seven runs to win and with seven wickets in hand.

However, they only managed six runs and lost four wickets to finish 165-7.

India new zealand
 
