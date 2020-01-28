India beat Australia to reach U19 Cricket World Cup semi-finals

India defeated Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final stage of the U19 Cricket World Cup at Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar scored half-centuries while Ravi Bishoi chipped in with his 31-ball 30 as India finished at 233-9.

In response, Australia were bowled out for 159 in 43.3 overs. Opener Sam Fanning was the only player who offered some resistance to Indian bowlers. His 127-ball 75 included seven fours and three sixes.

Kartik Tyagi was the standout bowler for India with 4-24 in eight overs.

India will now play the winners of the quarter-final between former champions Pakistan and Afghanistan.