Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

ICC investigating 50 cases of match-fixing approaches in World Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ICC investigating 50 cases of match-fixing approaches in World Cup

Photo: AFP

The general manager of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit, Alex Marshall, claimed that the sport’s governing body is investigating more than 50 cases of match-fixing approaches in the Cricket World Cup.

According to the Telegraph Sport, Marshall said that the steps taken by the ICC to identify match fixers were of great help in reporting wrongdoing in the tournament.

“We got very good feedback because we showed players pictures of current corruptors,” Marshall said. “That then led to several reports from people playing in the World Cup about contact they had from those people about T20 events in the future. None of them were related to approaches to fix in the World Cup. At this point as far as I know it looks as though the World Cup was clean.”

He said that fixers approached players from associate teams more than the established ones.

“The other development is the corrupters targeting less well off teams in the top tier or going the next level down with the associates. We had a qualifying event for the World T20 in the UAE recently where three teams had some investigations attached to them, including the UAE team where several have been charged and suspended. Other investigations are ongoing.”

The ICC official went on to say that ICC has shifted its focus towards franchise cricket as non-cricket personalities come in the form of team owners and supporters or ambassadors.

“A lot of recent investigations have stemmed from franchise cricket and often below the very top tier of franchise cricket but where the new model of team ownership brings in people from outside normal cricket structures.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket World Cup ICC ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match fixing
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
ICC, Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match-Fixing, Alex Marshall, United Arab Emirates, International Cricket Council, T20 World Cup,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars
Watch: Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars
Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf
Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf
Has Pakistan's most famous cricket meme met his match?
Has Pakistan’s most famous cricket meme met his match?
Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance
Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance
New Zealander Leo Carter smashes six sixes in an over
New Zealander Leo Carter smashes six sixes in an over
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.