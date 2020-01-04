Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

ICC consultant arrives in Pakistan to improve quality of pitches

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ICC consultant arrives in Pakistan to improve quality of pitches

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) pitch consultant Andy Atkinson has arrived in Pakistan to improve the conditions of pitches in the country.

He will review the conditions of the pitches in Karachi after which he will send a report about his findings to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The British pitch curator will also look at the tracks in Rawalpindi and Multan. He will give his suggestions on how the cricket board can prepare pitches similar to those in England.

Atkinson has arrived in Pakistan ahead of the Bangladesh tour and the upcoming Pakistan Super League, which starts on February 20 in Karachi.

 
Andy Atkinson Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Andy Atkinson, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Board, Karachi, Rawalpindi, cricket pitches, cricket pitches in Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket,
 
MOST READ
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
Watch: Is it out or not out?
Watch: Is it out or not out?
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.