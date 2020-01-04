ICC consultant arrives in Pakistan to improve quality of pitches

English curator is in Pakistan to improve Pakistani 🇵🇰 pitches pic.twitter.com/yWp3cCNvpY — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) January 4, 2020

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) pitch consultant Andy Atkinson has arrived in Pakistan to improve the conditions of pitches in the country.

He will review the conditions of the pitches in Karachi after which he will send a report about his findings to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The British pitch curator will also look at the tracks in Rawalpindi and Multan. He will give his suggestions on how the cricket board can prepare pitches similar to those in England.

Atkinson has arrived in Pakistan ahead of the Bangladesh tour and the upcoming Pakistan Super League, which starts on February 20 in Karachi.