How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan

Pakistan’s mercurial nature — harnessed perfectly in the Pakistan Super League that unearthed the stars that would make the core of the side — has helped the side dominate the shortest format in previous years but despite finishing the year as the number one side, 2019 was not kind on the Men in Green.

The fast and frenzied nature of the 20-over game has suited Pakistan right from the get-go and the side came agonisingly close to winning the inaugural World T20 in a memorable final against arch-rivals India.

The heartbreak did not prevent them from winning it in 2009 under skipper Younis Khan, with all-rounder Shahid Afridi starring with both bat and ball. The likes of Kamran Akmal, Abdul Razzaq and Umar Gul also impressed in the tournament, showing how well-suited they were to the format that wasn’t even around in their formative years of cricket.

It was inevitable then that the only team to reach the semi-finals of the first four World T20s would one day reach the top of the rankings. What was not inevitable was the stranglehold they placed on the spot, blowing away every opposition that stood in their way during a run as dominant as the format has ever seen.

Pakistan won eight of their 10 T20Is in 2017, including series wins against defending champions West Indies and the World XI. They then capped the year with a 3-0 cleansweep of former world champions Sri Lanka. An 80% win record against the two sides that have won the last three World T20s and the World XI proved just how far ahead the Men in Green were as compared to their rivals.

2018 brought further dominance with it and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men claimed a 2-1 series win over New Zealand before whitewashing champions West Indies 3-0. A simple 2-0 series win over Scotland was followed by a tri-series triumph against Australia and Zimbabwe, before the Men in Green humiliated Australia and New Zealand in back-to-back cleansweeps.

T20I cricket had never seen such domination before and the year-ending series win against New Zealand was Pakistan’s record 12th straight T20I series win.

Sarfaraz’s men had everything. In Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi they had a diverse pace attack capable of troubling the batsmen in a number of ways. In Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, they had two all-rounders that excelled in all three aspects of the game and could win a match both bat and ball. In Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam, they had a top-order duo to provide the kind of controlled aggression the team had long been crying out for. In Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik they had the experience and the ability to change their tactics depending on the situation. In Sarfaraz Ahmed, they had a T20I mind perhaps like no other.

However, things changed dramatically in 2019 as almost the entire team barring Babar lost its golden touch along the way.

The team that was now the world’s most feared side fell to eight defeats in 10 games, winning just one as rain in the opening game in Australia saved them from certain defeat.

The side fell to a 2-1 defeat against South Africa before losing to England in their one-off T20I. Those defeats, while a blow to confidence, were still understandable as they came in difficult conditions against two very formidable sides. However, it was difficult to avoid the feeling that there was something rotten in the state of Denmark.

Things came to a head when the Greenshirts hosted a Sri Lanka side shorn of their best stars. The players were subjected to a 3-0 humiliation at home in front of stunned crowds in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to take matters into their own hands and removed Sarfaraz Ahmed, who’s poor form epitomised the lack of direction in the side.

Babar Azam, who has somehow managed to avoid the rut that has set in the team, was handed the reins but a change in leadership did not lead to a change in fortunes.

Australia claimed as emphatic a 2-0 series win as they come in their three-match series. Aaron Finch’s men were cantering to victory in the first game as well before rain spared Pakistan’s blushes.

The likes of Fakhar, Shadab, Hasan Ali and Sarfaraz all suffered in 2019. Fakhar’s average dropped from 33.99 in 2018 to 6.25, meaning Pakistan no longer enjoyed the blistering starts that laid the foundation for so many of their victories. Shadab and Hasan Ali both struggled to control the runs or take wickets in the middle overs, where Pakistan often turned things to their advantage by suffocating the batsmen. Shadab took only four wickets in nine games at an average of 56.75 and economy of 8.73. Hasan, meanwhile, claimed only two wickets as injuries took their toll. Skipper Sarfaraz also suffered from the malaise as his calendar year average fell from 32.18 in 2018 to 22.33 in 2019, while his strike-rate fell from a healthy 145.08 to a conservative 108.06.

The decision to remove Sarfaraz raised a few eyebrows but even more questionable was the appointment of Misbah as the team’s head coach and chief selector — an unprecedented amount of responsibility for a man who had no experience in either role.

The likes of Australia, England, West Indies and India all seemed much more beatable when viewed with the rose-tinted glasses of 2018 but seem much more daunting opponents now as the T20 World Cup draws nearer.

Pakistan, however, still have most of the players that formed the core of the team that dominated T20Is for so long. If they can find the kind of performances that they did in 2017 and 2018, then the Men in Green may be on their way to claiming another world title in Australia.