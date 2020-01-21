Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Renegades in BBL thriller

Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Renegades by a slim margin of four runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) clash at Docklands in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Hobart were off to a positive start with skipper Matthew Wade (66 off 29) and Macalister Wright (70 not out off 50) putting on an opening partnership of 84 runs. The side lost three wickets in a space of 39 runs to leave them at 123-3.

Wright and Ben McDermott (38 off 19) stitched a 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the side finished at 190-3.

The Renegades had two of their frontline batsmen back in the pavilion with 25 on the board before Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster took the attack to the Hurricane bowlers. The stand was broken when Marsh departed after scoring a 30-ball 56 with the help of four boundaries and four maximums.

The side continued to score runs as Mohammad Nabi and Webster then began to score runs. They put on a 85-run partnership before the Afghanistan batsman fell after contributing a blistering 63 off 30 balls which included four boundaries and four maximums as well.

It was alive for the Melbourne side when Webster stayed at the crease. However, the situation changed with his dismissal in the last over when the side needed 11 to win. He went after scoring a 40-ball 50 while the side finished their 20 overs at 186-4.