Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
He’s clearly a great cricketer, PM Khan praises Stokes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he doesn’t have time to watch cricket because of the issues he is facing as the country’s chief executive.

“I must confess I [have] hardly seen cricket. Because the sort of issues I face I really haven’t watched cricket,” the premier was seen saying in an interview clip shared by CNBC anchorperson Hadley Gamble.

“He is clearly a great cricketer,” PM Khan said, when asked if he considered English all-rounder Ben Stokes a great cricketer.

Cricketing great @ImranKhanPTI: I don’t have time to watch cricket these days, but @benstokes38 is great @CNBCI @TheRealPCB @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/XGGuTkIasW

Stokes had won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC player of the year a few days ago for playing starring roles in England’s maiden 50-over World Cup victory and one-wicket win in the Leeds Test during the Ashes in 2019.

