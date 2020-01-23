He’s clearly a great cricketer, PM Khan praises Stokes

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he doesn’t have time to watch cricket because of the issues he is facing as the country’s chief executive.

“I must confess I [have] hardly seen cricket. Because the sort of issues I face I really haven’t watched cricket,” the premier was seen saying in an interview clip shared by CNBC anchorperson Hadley Gamble.

“He is clearly a great cricketer,” PM Khan said, when asked if he considered English all-rounder Ben Stokes a great cricketer.

Stokes had won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC player of the year a few days ago for playing starring roles in England’s maiden 50-over World Cup victory and one-wicket win in the Leeds Test during the Ashes in 2019.