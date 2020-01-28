Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

Here’s a list of express centres selling PSL 5 tickets

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: thePSLt20/Twitter

The sale of match tickets for the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League began Tuesday.

The list of TCS express centres from where the tickets can be purchased was shared on PSL’s official Twitter handle.

Up to seven tickets of a match can be purchased against one CNIC number. The online booking of tickets had already begun on January 20.

Tickets for the opening match on February 20 in Karachi have been priced between Rs1,000 to Rs6,000.

Tickets for the finale range from Rs500 to Rs5,000. It will be played in Lahore on March 22.

Tickets for March 17 qualifier in Karachi range from Rs500 to Rs4,000. The price for two eliminators in Lahore on March 18 and March 20 is also the same.

The 2020 edition of the T20 league kicks off on February 20 with defending champions Quetta Gladiators playing two-time champions Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Stadium.

