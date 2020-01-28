Here’s a list of express centres selling PSL 5 tickets

The sale of match tickets for the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League began Tuesday.

The list of TCS express centres from where the tickets can be purchased was shared on PSL’s official Twitter handle.

Step 1: spot your city



Step 2: spot your nearest TCS Express Center



Step 3: get your #HBLPSLV tickets



Step 4: Match ki tayyari pakkro!



More here: https://t.co/ax4qpRmqsS #TayyarHain pic.twitter.com/JdHTIhx8P6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 28, 2020

Up to seven tickets of a match can be purchased against one CNIC number. The online booking of tickets had already begun on January 20.

Tickets for the opening match on February 20 in Karachi have been priced between Rs1,000 to Rs6,000.

Tickets for the finale range from Rs500 to Rs5,000. It will be played in Lahore on March 22.

Tickets for March 17 qualifier in Karachi range from Rs500 to Rs4,000. The price for two eliminators in Lahore on March 18 and March 20 is also the same.

The 2020 edition of the T20 league kicks off on February 20 with defending champions Quetta Gladiators playing two-time champions Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Stadium.