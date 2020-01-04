Has Pakistan’s most famous cricket meme met his match?

Sarim Akhtar was in the news for his reaction to Asif Ali’s dropped catch against Australia during the Cricket World Cup. He became an instant meme and the disgruntled Pakistani fan became a media sensation worldwide. However, he has competition.

During the Big Bash League fixture between the Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers, Josh Philippe’s reaction to getting clean bowled resembled Sarim Akhtar’s.

Even the Twitter account of the Australian 20-over competition saw the resemblance in their reactions.

What do you think? Does Philippe’s reaction hold a candle to Akhtar’s iconic pose?