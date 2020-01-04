Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Has Pakistan’s most famous cricket meme met his match?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Has Pakistan’s most famous cricket meme met his match?

Sarim Akhtar was in the news for his reaction to Asif Ali’s dropped catch against Australia during the Cricket World Cup. He became an instant meme and the disgruntled Pakistani fan became a media sensation worldwide. However, he has competition.

During the Big Bash League fixture between the Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers, Josh Philippe’s reaction to getting clean bowled resembled Sarim Akhtar’s.

Even the Twitter account of the Australian 20-over competition saw the resemblance in their reactions.

What do you think? Does Philippe’s reaction hold a candle to Akhtar’s iconic pose?

 
Big Bash League Cricket Josh Philippe Pakistan Sarim Akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Josh Philippe, Pakistan, Sarim Akhtar, Big Bash League, Pakistan cricket meme guy, #BBL09, BBL, BBL 2019-20, Big Bash League 2019-20,
 
MOST READ
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
PCB announce schedule for PSL 5
Watch: Is it out or not out?
Watch: Is it out or not out?
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
Watch: Wahab Riaz bowls a triple-wicket maiden in BPL
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh’s head coach willing to tour Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.