Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
Haris Rauf shines in Stars’ thrilling win over Thunder

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Haris Rauf impressed with the ball once again as Melbourne Stars picked up a narrow three-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture on Thursday.

The Pakistani fast-bowler returned with figures of 3-24 in four overs as the Thunder were restricted to 142-7. Alex Ross top-scored with 40 off 32 deliveries.

Stars were on course for a big win with Marcus Stoinis (58 off 51) and Nick Larkin (65 off 45) put on a 132-run partnership. The game turned on its head when the stand was broken.

The side began to crumble from that point with Daniel Sams picking up three wickets. Chris Morris and Nathan McAndrew took two wickets before the side completed the run chase in the final over.

Melbourne Stars go on top of the points table following the win.

 
Big Bash League Cricket Haris Rauf Melbourne Stars Sydney Thunder
 
