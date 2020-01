An iconic BBL moment.



Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf took a hat-trick in the side’s Big Bash League fixture against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday. He became the first bowler from the team to take three wickets in three balls as he grabbed the wickets of Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams.