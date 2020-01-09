Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance

Pakistani fast-bowler Haris Rauf made headlines as he became the first Melbourne Stars bowler to take a hat-trick in the Big Bash League (BBL). His performance against Sydney Thunder helped the side register a six-wicket win and go on top of the points table.

The 26-year-old’s display of fast-bowling and ability to take wickets was a topic of discussion on social media website Twitter. His match-winning performance was appreciated.

Man of the day Alhamdolillah!

Hey @DaleSteyn62 I am done with all what you had wished for me today. MoM, Hat Trick & knocked them all-around.

I am very happy with my performance, efforts are paying off & InshaAllah will keep the same in future.

Great Job @HarisRauf14 Keep up the good work young man.. Looking forward to work with you in the near future👍 — Waqar Younis

Congratulations @HarisRauf14 on continuing Great show 😍👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 in BBL. Stay Humble,Focused & Aggressive M sure U wil Achieve Ur Goals. Stay Blessed 🤲🏼 Aameen — Mohammad Hafeez

Harris Rauf is yet another amazing Pakistan fast bowling story of how streets of the country are throwing up great talent via tennis ball street cricket. Time to officially acknowledge this unorthodox system. Want tennis ball bowling to feature in Cricket academy curriculum. — Ramiz Raja

Haris Rauf continues to create new BBL records.

Haris Rauf is the first player from Melbourne Stars to bag a hat-trick in the competition 🌟🔥



HAT-TRICK AT THE MCG 🙌

H.A.T.T.R.I.C.K by Rising Star of 🇵🇰s Haris Rauf 👏🔥🔥



This Man has some Serious talent. Well Done Haris🙌😍❤

Haris Rauf is not only about pace, he's a very smart bowler. After he got hit for Six he shortened the length & roughed up the batsman & then deceived him with slower bowl in the next over. Complete death over specialist, deserves to be playing for Pakistan — Asad Sial

Most Wickets In #BBL09 So Far With Average & no oF Matches Played :



15 @ 14.80 Daniel Sams ( 8 )

13 @ 7.23 Haris RauF ( 4 ) ❤

13 @ 21.84 Tom Curran ( 8 )

12 @ 15.33 Rashid Khan ( 7 )

11 @ 13.45 Sean Abbot ( 5 )#BBL #Cricket #HarisRauf — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) January 9, 2020

Haris Rauf is the second highest wicket-taker in the competition with 13 scalps from four games at an impressive average 7.23.