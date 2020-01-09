Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Twitter goes crazy over Haris Rauf’s Big Bash League performance

Photo Courtesy: StarsBBL/Twitter

Pakistani fast-bowler Haris Rauf made headlines as he became the first Melbourne Stars bowler to take a hat-trick in the Big Bash League (BBL). His performance against Sydney Thunder helped the side register a six-wicket win and go on top of the points table.

The 26-year-old’s display of fast-bowling and ability to take wickets was a topic of discussion on social media website Twitter. His match-winning performance was appreciated.

Haris Rauf is the second highest wicket-taker in the competition with 13 scalps from four games at an impressive average 7.23.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Big Bash League Cricket Haris Rauf Melbourne Stars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Haris Rauf, Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League, Cricket, Pakistan, Haris Rauf hat-trick, #BBL09, Big Bash League 2019-20, Sydney Thunder, Haris Rauf Big Bash League hat-trick,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
How the T20I dream turned into a nightmare for Pakistan
Haris Rauf shines in Stars’ thrilling win over Thunder
Haris Rauf shines in Stars’ thrilling win over Thunder
Watch: Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars
Watch: Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars
Has Pakistan's most famous cricket meme met his match?
Has Pakistan’s most famous cricket meme met his match?
Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf
Dale Steyn has some encouraging words for Haris Rauf
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.