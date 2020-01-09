Hamza Khan wins British Junior Open Squash Championship

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hamza Khan beat Yusuf Sheikh of England to clinch the U15 title at the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham.

Hamza was impressive from the get-go and cruised to victory in just 16 minutes after winning the game 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7.

Moreover, Hamza’s compatriots Mohammad Ammad and Noor Zaman also impressed in the tournament as they reached the U15 and U17 semi-finals respectively.

Pakistan regained the title after a period of eight years. Israr Ahmed was the previous winner in 2012.

Hamza was given a hero’s welcome upon his return to the country. He was received by the Pakistan Squash Federation officials and his supporters.