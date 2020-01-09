Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
Hamza Khan wins British Junior Open Squash Championship

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: paksquash/Twitter

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hamza Khan beat Yusuf Sheikh of England to clinch the U15 title at the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham.

Hamza was impressive from the get-go and cruised to victory in just 16 minutes after winning the game 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7.

Moreover, Hamza’s compatriots Mohammad Ammad and Noor Zaman also impressed in the tournament as they reached the U15 and U17 semi-finals respectively.

Pakistan regained the title after a period of eight years. Israr Ahmed was the previous winner in 2012.

Hamza was given a hero’s welcome upon his return to the country. He was received by the Pakistan Squash Federation officials and his supporters.

