Glenn Maxwell is known for his big hitting. He displayed his ability to clear the boundary when he led the Melbourne Stars to victory over derby rivals Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League match. His blistering knock of 83 not out helped the side claim a seven-wicket win.